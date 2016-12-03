Rye crackers These take some rolling but your efforts will be rewarded when it comes to eating them

Cooking Time: 120 mins

Ingredients 250g rye flour

Large pinch of salt

Heaped teaspoon of honey

140ml water

Method

I had forgotten about rye crackers until I recently visited Kai in Galway where I had the crispiest rye crackers with local cheese. There is effort required in the rolling department but it will be rewarded when the time comes to eat and enjoy.

Place the rye flour, salt, honey and water in a bowl and mix together using your hands, or you can use the dough hook on a mixer.

Wrap in cling film and chill in the fridge for an hour. Preheat the oven to 180C.

This isn’t the easiest dough to work with, in that it is quite tough and hard to roll. I roll it twice. The first time I roll it out in a very thin sheet and I cut them into circles. I then roll each circle. While this may sound very laborious the end result is worth it as the crackers are thin and crispy.

The crackers take about 10 minutes to bake in the oven until golden and crisp. Cool on a wire rack and store in an airtight container.