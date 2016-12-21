Roasted vegetable pithivier

Cooking Time: 90 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: French

Ingredients Serves 4

1 butternut squash

2 red peppers

2 red onions

1 tbsp butter

400g mushrooms

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 tsp mixed herbs

15g flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

200g baby spinach leaves

200g goat’s cheese

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

4 sheets ready rolled all-butter puff pastry

1 egg, whisked

Method

Preheat an oven to 200 degrees Celsius/gas 4.

Half the butternut squash and scoop out the seeds. Remove the skin and cut the flesh into 1cm slices. Place on a tray and drizzle with a little olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Rub olive oil on the peppers and place on a tray to roast. Divide the red onions into quarters, keeping the stem intact so the wedges don’t fall apart. Rub oil over the onion and place on the tray with the peppers . The onions are done after 15 minutes, once they’re crisp on the edges. After half an hour the red peppers will be cooked, so leave them to cool, then remove the skin. The butternut takes about half an hour, until just tender.

Meanwhile, finely chop the mushrooms. Heat the butter in a wide frying pan and cook the mushrooms and garlic over a medium heat. Increase the heat to remove any excess liquid. Add the mixed herbs, season well and remove from the heat. Fold through the chopped parsley and leave to cool.

Place the spinach leaves in a colander over a sink and pour boiling water over them. Leave to drain and cool. You may need to pat the spinach dry with paper towels to ensure it’s not too wet before using it.

Use a small side plate and cut out four circles of puff pastry. Place these on a heavy baking tray. Cut four slightly larger circles to place on top.

Divide the filling among the pastry bases. Layer a base of mushroom duxelle on the base and top with wedges of red onion, spinach leaves, a few tablespoons of goat’s cheese, butternut squash and slices of red pepper.

Gently place the top layer of pastry on, sealing it firmly at the edges. Brush the entire pie with egg wash and score the top using a butter knife. Be careful not to cut down through the pastry. Repeat with the remaining pastry and vegetables. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until puffed up and golden. The base should be golden t