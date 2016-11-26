Roast venison with pumpkin barley risotto and juniper jus

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 90 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Serves 6

1.2kg venison haunch, boned, rolled and barded with rashers

4-5 sprigs of thyme (used throughout)

1 carrot, chunks

1 onion, chunks

1 celery stick, chopped

10 juniper berries, lightly crushed

100ml gin

500ml dark chicken stock

Barley risotto:

1-2 tbsp sunflower oil

4 shallots, minced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

300g pearl barley, rinsed

1.4lt chicken stock

Half tsp caraway seeds

2 star anise

6 cloves

400g pumpkin, diced

350ml chicken stock (for purée)

1 tsp brown sugar or treacle

20g parsley and chives, chopped

Salt and pepper

Method

For the risotto, sweat the shallots and half the garlic in a tablespoon of oil. Stir in the pearl barley and add the stock. Bring to boil, then simmer for 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oil in another pan, add caraway, star anise and cloves, stir for two minutes. Add the pumpkin,the remaining garlic, a sprig of thyme, and cook till golden. Cover with stock, simmer until the pumpkin is cooked, then fish out whole spice bits. Blitz to a smooth purée and add into the cooked barley. Season with sugar and lots of salt and pepper, and add chopped herbs.

Place the venison joint on top of the carrot, onion, celery, two sprigs of thyme, in a roasting tray and roast for 30 minutes in an oven preheated to 220 degrees Celsius/gas 7, then roast for 20 minutes at 160 degrees Celsius/gas 3. When a meat probe reads 60 degrees Celsius, transfer the meat to a board, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes (while you make the jus and reheat risotto).

For the jus, add the juniper and more thyme to the vegetables in the roasting tray. Stir on a medium heat, add the gin (caution: if using a gas hob as it might flame), reduce by half, add the stock and simmer until reduced. Strain the jus, serve over the carved venison accompanied with barley risotto.