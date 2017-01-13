Recipe: Turmeric winter roots, cabbage and lentil soup This is an ideal dish to make when your fridge is in need of a clear-out

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 heaped tsp turmeric

2tsp ground cumin

1tsp ground cardamom

2 large carrots, roughly chopped

2 parsnips, roughly chopped

150g green lentils

1 litre vegetable stock

120g savoy cabbage, sliced in thick strips

Sea salt and ground black pepper

Good quality sourdough, to serve

Method

This recipe is ideal for fridge clear-outs, beyond the ingredients listed here, any root vegetables or brassicas are welcome additions.

Heat a casserole over a medium-high heat and add a drop of olive oil.

Add the onion and a sprinkle of sea salt and cook gently for 6-8 minutes until tender.

Stir through the garlic, turmeric, cumin and cardamom and fry until aromatic. Add in the carrots, parsnips and lentils and stir through before add the vegetable stock. Season and bring to a steady simmer and cook gently for 35 minutes or until the lentils are cooked.

Just before the end of the cooking time, add in the cabbage and stir through, cook until the cabbage is tender. Season to taste and serve in deep bowls.