Recipe: Thyme and Gruyère French onion soup This is a true French classic that is incredibly satisfying to make at home

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: French

Ingredients Serves 4

2 tbsp butter

4 large onions, sliced

2 tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp thyme leaves

1.4 litres beef stock

1 tbsp brandy

salt and pepper

1 clove garlic

12 thick slices of stale French bread

100g grated Gruyére cheese

Method

A true French classic that is wonderfully satisfying to make at home. This recipe always conjures up a memory I have of being bundled into a Parisian cafe by my mother to hide from the dark and wet weather outside.

At the back of a thickly carpeted room with plush red velvet curtains, I got my first taste of this comforting soup.

Heat the butter in a large casserole over a medium heat and add the onions. Season with sea salt and cook gently, stirring frequently until they are a rich dark brown colour – this can take up to 30 minutes so have patience.

Stir in the flour and thyme until the flour is evenly combined. Season with sea salt and ground black pepper. Pour over the stock and cover.

Cook gently for about 30 minutes. Stir through the brandy and check the seasoning.

Meanwhile, lightly toast the bread under a medium grill, remove and rub all over with the garlic clove.

Ladle the soup into oven proof bowls set on a heavy baking sheet, place a slice of bread in each one and place a mound of grated cheese in the centre of each one. Place under a hot grill until the cheese is melted and golden.