Recipe: Sunflower seed spread Spread a little nutritious umami-filled flavour with this delicious dip

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Course: Hors d'oeuvre

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Makes 1 big jar

150g sunflower seeds

80g sundried tomatoes

Juice of 1 lemon

1 clove garlic

8 basil leaves, roughly chopped

1 tsp nori flakes, ( I use wild Irish sea veg but you could crumble in some nori sheet)

60ml water

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp sea salt

Method

Soak the sunflower seeds in a bowl of water overnight or for at least five hours.

Pour boiling water over the tomatoes to rehydrate them. Leave for 20 minutes.

Drain and rinse the seeds and place in a food processor with the tomatoes, basil leaves, garlic, lemon juice, salt, nori flakes, water and oil.

Blitz till creamy and smooth but still retaining some texture. I use a NutriBullet but a food processor would be perfect too.

Season to taste. Keeps in the fridge for up to a week.