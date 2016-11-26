Ras el hanout venison loin with Valrhona chocolate sauce, candied turnip and berries

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 200g diced turnip

50g butter

3tbsp honey

Salt and white pepper to season

4tsp ras el hanout spice (a mixture of cumin, coriander, anise, cinnamon, and any other spice you have dry roasted in a pan and crushed will also suffice)

150g fine breadcrumbs

20ml vegetable oil

6 x 200g pieces venison loin

Salt and pepper to season

100ml red wine

100ml chicken stock

20g Valrhona chocolate

6 blackberries

12 blueberries

Method

Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius/gas 4. Place the turnip into a casserole dish and season with salt and pepper. Cube the butter and spread it over the turnip and drizzle all the honey over the top. Roast until tender, approximately 40-50 minutes. Mix every 10 minutes as they cook.

Place the breadcrumbs into a pan and pan toast over a high heat for four to five minutes or until browned and a little crisp. Mix in the ras el hanout thoroughly and set aside.

Heat a large frying pan and add the vegetable oil. Season the venison well with salt and pepper then sear well on all sides until golden. Remove the venison to an oven-proof tray and deglaze the pan with the red wine. Reduce rapidly until it’s syrup like, then add the chicken stock and reduce by more than half then add the chocolate and mix well. Add a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper then add the berries, mix and turn it off the heat.

Place the venison in the oven for four minutes, then remove and rest it for two minutes, covered with foil. After two minutes, roll each venison portion in the ras el hanout crumb and slice thinly. Divide the turnip between six plates, add the venison and drizzle over a spoonful or two of sauce on each.