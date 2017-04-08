Quick-fix rib-eye steak tacos

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Mexican

Ingredients 4 x 175g rib-eye steaks

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp ground cumin



For the chunky guacamole:

2 ripe avocados, peeled and chopped

Juice of ½ lime

A small handful of coriander leaves, finely chopped

A dash of Tabasco sauce



For the salsa:

250 grams cherry tomatoes, finely chopped

2 spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and ground black pepper



To serve:

12 corn tortillas, warmed through

1/2 head white cabbage, finely shredded

Good handful of coriander leaves

Sour cream to serve

Method

The spice mixture used on the steaks in this recipe can be made in bulk and used to season chicken, fish and for vegetables roasted in the oven.

The tomato salsa can be made in advance while the guacamole is best made while the steaks cook. Dinner in minutes.

For the guacamole, place the avocados in a small mixing bowl, squeeze with lime and using the back of a fork, mash until completely smooth. Stir through the coriander, Tabasco and season generously with sea salt. Set aside.

To make the salsa, mix together the ingredients in a serving bowl and set aside.

Trim the rib-eye steaks of any excess fat, then place in a non-metallic dish and add the oil and spices. Leave to marinate for 15-30 minutes at room temperature.

Grill, barbecue or pan-fry the steaks over a fierce heat for 3-4 minutes either side for medium rare, or to your liking. Remove from the pan, place on a plate, cover with tin foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes in a warm place before slicing into thin strips.

Serve the steak strips on a warmed tortilla with a generous dollop of guacamole, sour cream, some salsa, cabbage, coriander leaves and a good squeeze of lime.