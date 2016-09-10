Prawns, peas, fennel and serrano ham powder
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 24 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Spanish
Ingredients
- For the prawns :
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 8 baby fennel, halved
- 250ml white wine
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 16 medium prawns, deshelled
- 100g peas
- 50g butter, cut into small cubes
- micro-greens (to garnish)
- olive oil
- For the serrano ham powder :
- 50g serrano ham, sliced
Method
To make the serrano ham powder: Lay the slices of ham on some baking parchment and dry overnight in a 65 degree Celsius oven. The following morning, remove the ham from the oven and cool. Remove any excess oil with some kitchen paper. Blend in a food processor until a smooth powder forms.
In a large frying pan, warm some oil. When hot enough, add the onions and sweat until translucent. Lay the fennel on the onions. Cook for a minute or two until the fennel begins to colour. Add the white wine, minced garlic and the butter. Bring to the boil. Simmer for 3-4 minutes until the fennel softens. Add the prawns. The prawns will cook very quickly. I usually place a suitable lid over the frying pan and allow the steam to cook the prawns. Just before the prawns are ready, add the peas.
To serve: Using a slotted spoon, place the prawns, peas and fennel in the bowl. Sprinkle the dish with the serrano ham powder. If you like, you can garnish with some micro-greens.