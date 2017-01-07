Pot roast chicken with turnip, carrot and baby potatoes

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Serves six

1.5kg whole chicken

1 tbsp olive oil

6 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

3 smoked bacon rashers, chopped

1 onion, sliced

2 sprigs thyme

1 tbsp tomato puree

300g turnip, peeled and cubed

2 carrots, roughly chopped

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 bay leaf or bouquet garnis

300g baby potatoes

600ml chicken stock

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius/gas 4.

Lightly season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large heavy-based pot, and on a very high heat, seal the chicken all over, until the skin is golden in colour (use a good tongs when turning the chicken, pressing down on each side).

Remove the chicken from the pan and toss the garlic and rashers in the pan for a few minutes to colour them, then pour off any excess grease. Add the onion and thyme to the pan and cook until the onions turn translucent.

Stir in the tomato purée. Place the turnips, carrots, mustard and bay leaf in the pot, then place the chicken on top. Cut any large potatoes in half lengthways, then place them around the chicken. Pour the stock over the chicken into the pot, bring to the boil, then cover with a lid and cook in the oven for approximately 40 minutes.

It’s ready when the legs can be easily pulled away from the chicken and the juices run clear. Carve a few slices from the breast before bringing it to the table and serving straight from the pot.