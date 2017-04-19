Persian Lamb and Rhubarb Khoresh This delicious lamb dish with fried herbs and rhubarb is one of the nicest you will ever taste

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 90 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Ingredients 1 large onion, halved and sliced

1 tsp ground turmeric

450g stewing lamb, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp finely grated ginger

3 cloves

1/2 tsp cinnamon

500ml chicken or vegetable stock

Sea Salt and black pepper

10g fresh mint leaves, chopped

10g fresh parsley, chopped

4 stalks of rhubarb, about 300g, cut into 3” pieces

Olive oil

To serve: a green herb salad and saffron rice

Method

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a large heavy based pan. Add the onions and sauté for a few minutes before adding the turmeric. Stir to combine then add the lamb. Increase the heat a little to brown the lamb and cook for five minutes, moving every few minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for a minute before adding the cinnamon, cloves and pouring in the stock. Season with salt and a little pepper then increase the heat and bring to the boil. Place a lid on the pot and lower the heat to a simmer, for an hour minimum till the meat is tender.

Meanwhile heat 2 tbsp oil in a frying pan. Sauce the parsley and mint for 2-3 minutes until the herbs are fragrant and darkened slightly. Add the herbs to the pot with the lamb along with the chopped rhubarb. Gently mix. Partially cover the pot with the lid and simmer for a further 10 minutes until the rhubarb is cooked. Avoid over-cooking it as the rhubarb is so delicate. Taste and adjust the seasoning before ladling over the hot saffron rice.