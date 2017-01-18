Pearl barley and black bean stew

Wed, Jan 18, 2017

First published: Wed, Jan 18, 2017, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 6
  • Cooking Time: 25 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp sweet paprika
  • 300g pearl barley
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 3 celery sticks, diced
  • 1 corn on the cob, corn shaved off
  • 1 x 400g tin black beans, cooked
  • Salt & black pepper
  • 1 ½ litres stock or water
  • 15g coriander, roughly chopped

Method

Add a little olive oil to a large pan. Sauté the onion and garlic until soft. Add the cumin and paprika and leave to cook for a minute or so before adding the remaining ingredients except for the coriander and beans. Bring to the boil then lower the heat to a simmer. Leave to simmer for twenty minutes or until the barley and vegetables are cooked through. Add the beans and simmer for a further five minutes. Taste for seasoning and serve in wide bowls scattered with coriander.