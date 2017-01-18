Pearl barley and black bean stew

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp sweet paprika

300g pearl barley

1 tin chopped tomatoes

2 carrots, diced

3 celery sticks, diced

1 corn on the cob, corn shaved off

1 x 400g tin black beans, cooked

Salt & black pepper

1 ½ litres stock or water

15g coriander, roughly chopped

Method

Add a little olive oil to a large pan. Sauté the onion and garlic until soft. Add the cumin and paprika and leave to cook for a minute or so before adding the remaining ingredients except for the coriander and beans. Bring to the boil then lower the heat to a simmer. Leave to simmer for twenty minutes or until the barley and vegetables are cooked through. Add the beans and simmer for a further five minutes. Taste for seasoning and serve in wide bowls scattered with coriander.