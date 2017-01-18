Pearl barley and black bean stew
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 25 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp sweet paprika
- 300g pearl barley
- 1 tin chopped tomatoes
- 2 carrots, diced
- 3 celery sticks, diced
- 1 corn on the cob, corn shaved off
- 1 x 400g tin black beans, cooked
- Salt & black pepper
- 1 ½ litres stock or water
- 15g coriander, roughly chopped
Method
Add a little olive oil to a large pan. Sauté the onion and garlic until soft. Add the cumin and paprika and leave to cook for a minute or so before adding the remaining ingredients except for the coriander and beans. Bring to the boil then lower the heat to a simmer. Leave to simmer for twenty minutes or until the barley and vegetables are cooked through. Add the beans and simmer for a further five minutes. Taste for seasoning and serve in wide bowls scattered with coriander.