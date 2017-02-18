Parsnip cake

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 200g white spelt flour

50g rye flour, or more spelt flour

2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp baking powder

1½ tsp ground cinnamon

1½ tsp mixed spice

¼ tsp sea salt

Three eggs

230ml milk (dairy, rice or almond)

2 tbsp lemon juice

180ml mild rapeseed oil or melted extra virgin coconut oil

260g coconut palm sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

220g coarsely grated parsnip

180g desiccated coconut

100g raisins

2 tsp extra virgin coconut oil

75g toasted flaked almonds

2 tsp maple syrup

Icing:

250g cream cheese or a dairy-free cream cheese alternative

3 tbsp set honey

40g extra virgin coconut oil, melted

Zest of two lemons



Method

The addition of parsnip to a cake always seems to draw gasps, but it is no more unusual than the addition of carrot. In fact I would argue that the chewy sweetness of parsnips makes them even more of a kindred spirit to a dense and moist sponge cake – but I will let you be the judge of that.

You will need a 23cm round springform cake tin.

For the icing, put the cream cheese and honey into a food processor and pulse on and off until combined; don’t over-mix. Put the mixture into a bowl, and stir in the melted coconut oil and lemon zest. Cover and refrigerate while you make the cake.

Preheat the oven to 200 degees/180 degrees fan/gas 6.

Grease and line the cake tin. In a bowl, sift together the flours, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, cinnamon, mixed spice and salt. In another bowl combine the eggs, milk, lemon juice, 130ml oil, sugar and vanilla extract. Add in the flour mixture, grated parsnip, desiccated coconut and raisins, and thoroughly combine.

Pour the mixture into the tin, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, remove the foil and bake for a further 25-35 minutes, until a skewer comes out mostly clean and the cake is firm to the touch. Remove the cake from the oven, leave to cool for 10 minutes then turn out on to a wire rack until completely cool.

For the almond topping, put the two teaspoons of coconut oil into a pan and set over a medium heat. Add the toasted flaked almonds and maple syrup and fry for two minutes, until the almonds are coated and glossy. Remove from the heat and leave to cool.

When the cake is cool, spread the icing over the top then scatter over the almonds.