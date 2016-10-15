Pan-fried duck breasts with herb polenta, sherry and raisin sauce

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course:

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 6 duck breasts, patted dry, fat scored

1 tbsp olive oil

1 shallot,chopped

1 sprig thyme

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

200ml medium sweet Sherry

800ml good quality chicken stock (dilute, if salty)

1 tbsp cornflour, mixed with 1 cold tbsp water

20g butter

50g golden raisins, presoaked in water

For the polenta:

600ml vegetable stock

200g quick cook polenta

75g Parmesan, grated

15g chives or parsley, chopped

Salt and freshly cracked pepper



Method

For the polenta, bring the stock to the boil in a medium saucepan, then remove from the heat and vigorously whisk in the polenta until it is lump free. Cover with a cartouche (parchment or greaseproof paper cut to the size of your pot). Cook on lowest heat for five minutes. Stir in the Parmesan and herbs, then spread onto a baking tray lined with clingfilm. Once it is cool, refrigerate.

For the sauce, heat the oil, gently fry the shallot and thyme over a medium high heat till translucent, then add the garlic and cook for one minute. Increase heat, add vinegar, then add the sherry. Simmer for 10 minutes, reducing by half. Add the chicken stock, simmer to reduce sauce to 250ml, then strain into a small saucepan. Stir in the liquid cornflour. Set aside.

Place three duck breasts at a time, skin side down, in a cold pan (or use two pans). Gradually increase the heat, regularly draining rendered fat. At the highest heat, seal the skin for five minutes, until golden and crisp, then flip over and very briefly seal the flesh side, then transfer to an oven preheated to 190 degrees for six to 10 minutes (cut one and return to the oven if not cooked to your liking). Rest the duck, tented in foil, for 10 minutes.

Before serving, cut the polenta into portions, dust with flour and fry to reheat. Bring the sherry sauce to a boil, check the seasoning, whisk in butter, add raisins. Serve with duck breast and polenta on piping hot plates.