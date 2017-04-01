Oven-baked chicken cacciatore

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 120 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients Serves 4

2-3 tbsp olive oil

4 chicken legs (mix of thighs and drumsticks)

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 red pepper, sliced

300g baby potatoes, sliced in quarters

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

1 tbsp thyme, finely chopped

150ml white wine

700ml pasatta

150g mixed olives, stoned

A small handful fresh basil

Salt & ground black pepper

Method

A rib-sticking meal that takes minimum preparation and then cooks gently in the oven until the sauce becomes rich and the chicken tender. Really best made with chicken on the bone, which when cooked low and slow, results in deep flavour.

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Place a large casserole over a medium high heat. Season the chicken pieces all over before browning in the casserole on all sides. Transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper.

Add a little more olive oil to the pot and fry the onion, potatoes and pepper for 6-8 minutes until the onions are just tender. Add in the garlic, rosemary and thyme and fry for a further 2 minutes until the herbs become aromatic.

Pour in the white wine and bring to a steady simmer, cooking for 3 minutes. Add in the passata, browned chicken and olives and gently turn to coat the chicken in the sauce. Bring to a steady simmer before covering with a lid and placing in the oven to cook for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Check on the pot every now and then and add a little water if it becomes too dry.

Once cooked, remove from the oven and serve in deep bowls with crusty bread.