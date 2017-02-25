Okonomiyaki (Japanese cabbage pancakes)

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Japanese

Ingredients Serves 2

For the pancakes:

1-2 tbsp rapeseed oil

6 large free range eggs

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

100g plain flour

1/2 a head Chinese cabbage, sliced on a mandolin

6 spring onions, finely sliced

80g dried baby shrimp

2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

Bonito flakes, to serve

Pickled ginger, to serve

For the sauce:

50g Japanese style mayonnaise

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp sriracha sauce

Method

Serve these Japanese pancakes as a savoury starter for an Asian inspired meal, or as an alternative brunch dish – they are quite different, but really worth trying at home. The dried shrimps and bonito flakes are traditional and add to the experience, but can be left out if they are hard to source.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and flour until the mixture is evenly combined and smooth. Add the Chinese cabbage, spring onions and dried shrimp and fold through until completely incorporated. Leave to stand for 15 minutes.

For the sauce, whisk together the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.

Heat a large frying pan over a medium high heat and add a drop of oil. Spoon eight heaped tablespoons of the mixture onto the pan to make small pancakes or spread half the mixture across the base of the pan to make four larger ones.

Fry for 3-4 minutes, or until golden on either side.

Serve warm, garnished with the sauce, bonito flakes, pickled ginger and toasted sesame seeds.