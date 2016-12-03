Nougat

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: French

Ingredients 400g of caster sugar

100g of liquid glucose

125g of clear runny honey

2 egg whites

A good pinch of sea salt

150g of flaked almonds

125g of whole skinned hazelnuts

40g of pistachios

100g of dried cranberries

Method

You need to have a sugar thermometer and be organised before you begin, as you will need to work quickly to incorporate the dried fruit and nuts at the end.

You can experiment with flavours and colours. The dried cranberries can be substituted for cherries or for an absolutely delicious variation, try candied orange peel.

Line a 18cm x 28cm x 5cm (7inch x 11inch x 2inch) baking tin with parchment paper

Put 400g of caster sugar in a saucepan with the glucose. Add enough water to just cover and place a sugar thermometer inside the pan. Melt the sugar over a moderate heat . Once the thermometer reaches 100 degrees C keep a close eye on it until the temperature reaches 135 degrees C, add the honey and continue cooking to bring the mixture up to 140 degrees C and remove immediately from the heat.

While the sugar and honey are coming to temperature, whisk the egg whites in a food mixer with a pinch of salt. When the whites start to form stiff peaks and the sugar is at 140 degrees C, turn the speed of the food mixer down by half then steadily pour in the hot sugar and glucose down the side of the mixing bowl, all while the food mixer is still running. When all the sugar has been added turn up the speed and beat for 5 minutes or until the whites have cooled enough so the mix is thick and glossy and lukewarm to the touch.

Fold the almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios and dried cranberries into the meringue. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and even off the surface using a palate knife.

Allow to cook for a few hours, then using a sharp knife cut into batons, dust with icing sugar and wrap or eat!