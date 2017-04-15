Nettle soup Mixed with leek and potatoes, these young nettle leaves bring spring greens with bite

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Serves 6

100g butter

1 large or 2 medium- sized leeks, chopped

4 cups nettle tops, chopped

450g potatoes, sliced

1 litre chicken stock

Salt and freshly ground pepper

150ml cream

Chive flowers to garnish

Method

This is a recipe from food writer, Theodora FitzGibbon, who in turn got it from Declan Ryan, former Michelin-starred chef turned champion bread baker.

FitzGibbon wrote: “This nettle soup is a great favourite in spring when nettles are young. Nettles are full of minerals and vitamins which purify the blood.

“Use gloves and scissors when cutting the nettles. Do not gather them from sprayed verges or after the end of May as they will be too tough.”

As an optional garnish whizz up chives with an Irish oil and drizzle over the soup with some cream.

Heat the butter until foaming. Add the chopped leek and the nettle tops and cook until they look glossy.

Stir in the potatoes, then add the stock.

Simmer gently for 30 to 35 minutes.

Sieve or liquidise the soup, return to the heat, season to taste and add the cream.

Garnish with chive flowers and serve hot.