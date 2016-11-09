Mushroom stroganoff Serves 4

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: East European

Ingredients 1 onion, finely diced

400g mixed mushrooms, sliced thickly

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1tbs paprika

150ml stock

Handful parsley, finely chopped

50ml cream

Juice of ½ lemon

½tsp salt

Black pepper

TO SERVE

1 loaf crusty white bread, sourdough

Or cooked rice

Method

Place a large frying pan on a medium heat. Add a little olive oil and sauté the onions until soft. Add the garlic and cook for a further minute. Transfer everything to a bowl and set aside. Wipe the pan clean with a piece of kitchen paper then add a tbsp of oil and place on a high heat. Cook the mushrooms until browning at the edges, return the onion to the pan. Add the paprika and stock. Everything will bubble nicely. Season with salt and pepper then remove from the heat and add the cream. Stir gently to combine.

Toast the bread in thick slices or cook the rice.

Just before serving add the lemon juice and chopped parsley. Spoon the stroganoff over hot buttered pieces of toast. Serve right away with a lemon wedge and some fresh black pepper.