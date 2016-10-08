Middle Eastern slaw

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Ingredients Serves 6-8 as a substantial side salad

1 small head of red cabbage (or quarter of large head)

1 small head of white cabbage (or quarter of large head)

2 medium red onions

2 bulbs of fennel

Flaky salt (such as Irish Atlantic Sea Salt) and freshly ground black pepper

100g fresh dill, stems chopped finely and fronds roughly chopped

2-3 tbsp za’atar (see tips and tricks, below)

For the dressing:

250g creme fraiche

200g tahini

2-4 garlic cloves, minced

juice of 2 lemons (but zest them beforehand for the salad!)

2-3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

This is one of my favourite salads and something I am very proud to have dreamed up one day when trying to figure out how to take something as classic as a slaw and put a modern, Middle Eastern twist on it. As you will see, you end up with a very tasty salad that doesn’t require mayonnaise or eggs. This dressing is also very versatile, so it’s definitely one to experiment with in other salads.

First prepare the cabbages by cutting away the thick core and removing any brown or tough outer leaves. Finely shred the cabbages into strips 3-4mm thick – this can be done by hand, on a mandolin or by putting it through the thick (3mm or so) grating disk of a food processor.

Cut the onions in half, top to tail, removing the outer skin. Trim off the top and root and cut into thin 2mm slices (again, by hand or using a mandolin or the thin slicing blade on a food processor). Repeat for the fennel bulbs.

To make your dressing, place the crème fraîche in a medium bowl, gently folding in the tahini, garlic, two-thirds of the lemon juice and the olive oil with a spatula until everything is well mixed. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking. You should end up with a dressing that is full of flavour and with the consistency of natural yogurt. Get it good and strong in terms of flavour, as it really needs to battle against the slaw vegetables to truly sing.

Finally, place the cabbage, red onions and fennel in a large bowl, tossing in the remaining lemon juice that you reserved from the dressing and the seasoning. Add two-thirds of the dill and all of the dressing, tossing until well mixed.

Add more lemon if necessary. Sprinkle the remaining dill on top along with the za’atar and the lemon zest when serving.

Tips and tricks:

Grated beetroot would be a very worthy addition, or any typical slaw ingredients. This salad would work very well with grilled lamb or in a lamb burger. The dressing also works perfectly on a simple salad of cucumber and tomato wedges,if served immediately.

If you don’t have any za’atar, use a mix of 1 tablespoon each of sesame seeds and cumin seeds, lightly toasted in a dry pan set over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes.