Mexican-style chicken & sweetcorn soup Salsa is also wonderful with grilled meats if you end up with some leftover

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Mexican

Ingredients Serves 4

4 chicken breasts

700g sweetcorn

2.5 litres best quality chicken stock

1 red onion, thinly sliced

A good handful of coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Optional to serve:

Tortilla chips, to serve

Lime wedges, to serve

Avocado slices, to serve

For the chilli and coriander salsa:

3 green chillies, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely grated

A small handful of coriander leaves and stalks, finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

2-3 tbsp olive oil

Method

If you don’t make your own chicken stock for this recipe be sure to seek the very best quality chicken stock you can lay your hands on. It’s the body of this soup and an important aspect of the recipe. The salsa is also wonderful with grilled meats if you end up with some leftover.

Place the chicken breasts and chicken stock in a medium sized pot. Place over a high heat and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 10-12 minutes or until the chicken is cooked all the way through. Skim away any scum that may form on the surface.

Remove the chicken from the liquid using a slotted spoon and allow to cool slightly before roughly shredding into pieces.

Keep the chicken stock at a steady simmer and add in the red onion and sweet corn and continue to simmer for 5 minutes. Check for seasoning and then remove from the heat and stir through the shredded chicken.

To assemble, pour the stew into deep bowls and top with coriander, tortilla chips and avocado slices. Drizzle the chilli salsa over the top and dig in!