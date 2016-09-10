Mexican chargrilled corn dippers with mango salsa

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Mexican

Ingredients Serves six

2 limes, zest and juice

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp honey

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Handful coriander, leaves chopped

100g crème fraîche

Pinch smoked paprika

2 drops Tabasco sauce

4 corn on the cob, with husk

50g butter, melted

Pinch cayenne pepper

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

First prepare the salsa by whisking together two tablespoons lime juice, three tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, one teaspoon honey, then taste and season. Pour this dressing over the mango, chilli, lime zest and coriander in a bowl.

To make the dip, mix together the crème fraîche, one tablespoon lime juice, smoked paprika and Tabasco, then taste and season.

Remove and reserve the outer husks (if you want to use them as ties), then place the corn on the cobs in a large saucepan of boiling salted water. Reduce the heat and simmer for approximately 12 minutes, until the corn is just cooked.

Immerse the corn in cold water to stop the cooking process and when they are cool, cut each cob in half, then each half into quarters.

Brush the kernels with melted butter, and lightly sprinkle with cayenne before placing on a medium heat on a barbecue until nicely seared.

Serve the corn dippers with the dip and mango salsa.