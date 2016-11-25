Mango baked chicken Mango atchar is a spicy pickled condiment that adds a sweet and sour flavour to chicken

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: African

Ingredients Serves 4-6

1 large free range chicken, cut into pieces

4 tbsp sweet paprika

3 garlic cloves, finely grated

400g jar grated mango atchar (or use recipe below)

Sea salt and ground black pepper

3 tbsp rapeseed oil

Mashed sweet potato, to serve

Steamed greens, to serve

Coriander leaves, to serve

For the mango atchar:

1 mango, finely grated (approx. 250g)

1 tbsp mustard seeds

Half a tbsp chilli powder

3 garlic cloves

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

Method

On a visit to the Irish ambassador’s residence in Malawi, I picked up this recipe from chef Blessings Tanbulagi, for a simple but rather delicious way with chicken. Mango atchar is a spicy pickled condiment used in South African cuisine which has heavy influences from the large Indian population. It offers a spicy, sweet and sour flavour to a chicken dish. If you can’t find jars of it, try making your own with this recipe. Serve with mashed sweet potatoes and steamed greens. To prepare the mango atchar, put all the ingredients in a glass jar with a lid and stir until the salt and sugar is dissolved. Cover and leave to stand for two to three hours or up to three days.

Preheat an oven to 200 degrees Celsius/gas 6. Place the chicken pieces in a large bowl and add the paprika and garlic. Season generously with sea salt and ground black pepper and toss the chicken pieces until evenly coated.

Heat a large, deep pan over a medium high heat. Add the oil and fry the chicken pieces in batches (being careful not to overcrowd the pan) until they are golden brown on all sides. Remove to a plate lined with kitchen paper.

Put the chicken in a clean bowl and pour the grated mango atchar over it. Toss to coat completely, and arrange the chicken pieces on a lined baking tray. Put in the oven to roast for 40 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and browned. Serve warm with the mashed sweet potato, steamed greens and coriander leaves.