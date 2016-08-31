Little gem with blue cheese dressing

Blue cheese is the perfect dressing to have with crunchy vegetables or steak

Wed, Aug 31, 2016, 06:00

  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 10 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 50g Cashel Blue cheese
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • 1tbs yogurt
  • 30g salami
  • 2 little gem lettuce

Method

Mash the blue cheese with the lemon juice and yogurt until smooth, adding a few sprigs of chives, finely snipped. You can use a fork to mash, or else a stick blender or Nutribullet. Taste for seasoning. You won’t need salt, as the cheese is salty enough. Add more yogurt or lemon juice to taste.

Thinly slice the salami and fry until crispy. Leave to cool slightly on paper towels. Quarter the lettuce and place two pieces on to each plate. Crumble over the crispy salami. Drizzle with the dressing and serve right away.

