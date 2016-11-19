Linguine with garlic and hazelnut crumble
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
- Serves six
- 100g skinless hazelnuts
- 5 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1 lemon juice, zest and juice
- 100ml extra virgin olive oil
- 450g linguine
- 50g butter
- 20g parsley, chopped
- 70g ‘aged’ parmesan (or Cáis na Tíre)
- Garlic bruschetta:
- 1 small ciabatta loaf
- 1 clove garlic
- Sea salt and fresh cracked pepper
Method
Blitz the blanched hazelnuts, garlic, lemon zest in a small food processor. Add half the oil to form a rough crumb texture.
Meanwhile, cook the linguine in a large saucepan of boiling salted water until al dente. Reserve one cup of the pasta water. Drain the pasta and toss with a slick of extra virgin olive oil, then keep it warm in a bowl.
While the pasta is cooking cut the ciabatta into six slices, rub the cut surfaces with freshly cut slices of garlic, brush with oil and sea salt and grill until lightly toasted. Keep the toast warm (wherever you heat plates).
When ready to serve, return the large empty saucepan to the heat, melt the butter and gently fry the nutty garlic crumble for a few minutes. Check the seasoning. Increase the heat, stir in the cooked linguine, lemon juice, parsley and any remaining oil, followed by as much of the cooking liquid needed for a wet, silky finish. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Serve the pasta atop warm ciabatta slices with plenty of fresh Parmesan shavings.