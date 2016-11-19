Linguine with garlic and hazelnut crumble

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients Serves six

100g skinless hazelnuts

5 cloves garlic, peeled

1 lemon juice, zest and juice

100ml extra virgin olive oil

450g linguine

50g butter

20g parsley, chopped

70g ‘aged’ parmesan (or Cáis na Tíre)

Garlic bruschetta:

1 small ciabatta loaf

1 clove garlic

Sea salt and fresh cracked pepper

Method

Blitz the blanched hazelnuts, garlic, lemon zest in a small food processor. Add half the oil to form a rough crumb texture.

Meanwhile, cook the linguine in a large saucepan of boiling salted water until al dente. Reserve one cup of the pasta water. Drain the pasta and toss with a slick of extra virgin olive oil, then keep it warm in a bowl.

While the pasta is cooking cut the ciabatta into six slices, rub the cut surfaces with freshly cut slices of garlic, brush with oil and sea salt and grill until lightly toasted. Keep the toast warm (wherever you heat plates).

When ready to serve, return the large empty saucepan to the heat, melt the butter and gently fry the nutty garlic crumble for a few minutes. Check the seasoning. Increase the heat, stir in the cooked linguine, lemon juice, parsley and any remaining oil, followed by as much of the cooking liquid needed for a wet, silky finish. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Serve the pasta atop warm ciabatta slices with plenty of fresh Parmesan shavings.