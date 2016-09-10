Linguine all’amalfitana

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients Serves 2

165g linguine

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve (optional)

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Half tsp chilli flakes

50g walnuts, roughly chopped

8 really good-quality cured anchovies, roughly chopped

Finely grated pecorino cheese, to serve (optional)

Method

I’m always looking for new simple pasta dishes and southern Italy is a great hunting ground. Anchovies and walnuts seems like an odd pairing, but it works well.

Cook the linguine in boiling salted water until al dente, usually a couple of minutes less than it says on the packet instructions.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a sauté pan or a shallow casserole and gently fry the garlic, chilli flakes and nuts for a few minutes. Don’t let the garlic brown. Add the anchovies and press them down in the pan with the back of a wooden spoon; they’ll melt in the heat.

Add three-quarters of a cup of the pasta cooking water to the anchovy pan, then drain the pasta and add that to the pan, too. Cook the pasta in the sauté pan for a couple of minutes.

The cooking water will reduce to form a sauce with the other ingredients and the pasta will become glossy. Season. You can add another slug of extra virgin olive oil, if you want. Serve with grated pecorino cheese, or without any cheese at all.