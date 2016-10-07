Lingonberry and white chocolate panna cotta

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 240 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Nordic

Ingredients For the panna cotta:

4 gelatine leaves

2 tbsp caster sugar

4 tbsp milk

500g natural yogurt

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g white chocolate, melted and cooled

To serve:

300g lingonberry jam

Method

Lingonberry jam is more commonly used in savoury dishes, but combined with a sweet white chocolate panna cotta, it provides balance. This panna cotta can also be made with cloudberries, a sharp wild berry with an orange redish hue.

The berries are often made into jam, which is used in Sweden as a topping for vanilla ice-cream or served with pancakes. Both lingonberry jam and cloudberry jam can be found in Ikea’s food department labelled Lingon Sylt and Hjorton Sylt. Soak the gelatine leaves in cold water in a shallow dish.

Put the sugar and milk in a small pan and stir over a low heat until the sugar has completely dissolved.

Bring to the boil, then take it off the heat. Take the gelatine out of the water, squeeze out any extra liquid and stir the softened leaf into the hot milk. Leave to cool for 10 minutes.

Whisk in the yogurt, melted chocolate and vanilla extract in a medium bowl and pour into individual serving glasses. Chill in a fridge for approximately three hours, or until set.

To make the sauce, place the jam in a small saucepan with a tablespoon of water. Bring to the boil and simmer gently for five minutes.

Remove from the heat and pass the mixture through a fine sieve. Serve the set panna cotta topped with the lingonberry jam.