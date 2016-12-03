Lime cordial

Lime cordial is great with sparkling water. Photograph: Harry Weir

Sat, Dec 3, 2016, 06:01

  • Cooking Time: 15 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • Makes about 1 litre
  • 10 limes – juiced
  • 1 litre of water
  • 500g caster sugar
  • 2 tsp of citric acid

Method

I am always fascinated by the amount of fizzy drinks that line the aisles of supermarkets at Christmas. I hate the stuff for countless reasons – from tooth decay to spillages.

I make cordials at home – elderflower, blackcurrant, lemon and lime.

This lime cordial is a particular favourite and it’s great with sparking mineral water.

As a side note, I have often added a dash of it to a Thai green curry when it’s missing a touch of je ne sais quoi.

Put the water and the caster sugar in a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Add the lime juice and citric acid, stir well to combine and simmer for a further minute or two.

Take off the heat and allow to cool.

Pour the cordial into sterilised bottles and store in the fridge.

Serve with sparkling water and crushed ice.