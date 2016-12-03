Lime cordial
Lime cordial is great with sparkling water. Photograph: Harry Weir
- Cooking Time: 15 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- Makes about 1 litre
- 10 limes – juiced
- 1 litre of water
- 500g caster sugar
- 2 tsp of citric acid
Method
I am always fascinated by the amount of fizzy drinks that line the aisles of supermarkets at Christmas. I hate the stuff for countless reasons – from tooth decay to spillages.
I make cordials at home – elderflower, blackcurrant, lemon and lime.
This lime cordial is a particular favourite and it’s great with sparking mineral water.
As a side note, I have often added a dash of it to a Thai green curry when it’s missing a touch of je ne sais quoi.
Put the water and the caster sugar in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the lime juice and citric acid, stir well to combine and simmer for a further minute or two.
Take off the heat and allow to cool.
Pour the cordial into sterilised bottles and store in the fridge.
Serve with sparkling water and crushed ice.