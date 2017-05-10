Lily Higgins: Halloumi and sesame salad with honey Locally made halloumi paired with the humble beetroot and some sesame seeds makes for an exotic spring salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Greek

Ingredients Halloumi and sesame salad with honey

100g salad leaves

1 beetroot, peeled and cut into thin matchsticks

250g block of halloumi cheese

150g sesame seeds

100g flour

1 egg

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tbsp. olive oil

To serve: honey for drizzling over

Oil for frying the halloumi

Method

Prepare all of the salad ingredients first. Place the salad leaves in a large bowl or serving platter. Scatter over the matchsticks of beetroot. Squeeze over the lemon juice and add the olive oil. Gently mix so the leaves are just glistening. Set aside.

Pour the oil into a wide high-sided frying pan, it will need to be about 1½ inches high.

Crack the egg into a cereal bowl and whisk to combine. Place the flour and sesame seeds into two separate cereal bowls. Cut the halloumi into bitesize pieces. Coat each piece in the flour, egg and finally the sesame seeds. Once all of the pieces are coated drop them gently into the hot oil. Fry till golden on the outside. It’s best to try and cook them all in one batch as the seeds will burn if left in the oil too long. Two batches will just about work. Once the halloumi is cooked place it on kitchen paper to remove any excess oil then tumble the crunchy halloumi bites over the salad and drizzle with honey. Serve right away. The cheese tastes the best while it’s still hot.