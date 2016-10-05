Lilly Higgins: Rye, cheese and chive muffins
These muffins freeze well and will defrost on the way to school or work
Rye, cheese and chive muffins
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: American
Ingredients
- 150g plain flour
- 100g rye flour
- 2tsp baking powder
- Generous pinch of sea salt
- 1 egg, beaten
- 250ml milk
- 90ml vegetable oil
- 100g mature cheddar, grated
- 2tbs chives, finely snipped (use a scissors)
Method
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Line a muffin tray with paper cases.
Sift the flours, baking powder and salt together in a large mixing bowl. Stir through the cheese.
Whisk the egg, milk and oil together in a jug.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and add the chives. Mix until just combined.
Divide the batter between the 12 cases.
Bake for 20-25 minutes until the muffin is lightly golden and springs back when pressed.
Leave to cool on a rack before storing in an airtight container. These also freeze well and will defrost on the way to school or work.