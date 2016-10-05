Lilly Higgins: Rye, cheese and chive muffins These muffins freeze well and will defrost on the way to school or work

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Ingredients 150g plain flour

100g rye flour

2tsp baking powder

Generous pinch of sea salt

1 egg, beaten

250ml milk

90ml vegetable oil

100g mature cheddar, grated

2tbs chives, finely snipped (use a scissors)



Method

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Line a muffin tray with paper cases.

Sift the flours, baking powder and salt together in a large mixing bowl. Stir through the cheese.

Whisk the egg, milk and oil together in a jug.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and add the chives. Mix until just combined.

Divide the batter between the 12 cases.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until the muffin is lightly golden and springs back when pressed.

Leave to cool on a rack before storing in an airtight container. These also freeze well and will defrost on the way to school or work.