Lilly Higgins: Rye, cheese and chive muffins

These muffins freeze well and will defrost on the way to school or work

Rye, cheese and chive muffins

Wed, Oct 5, 2016, 06:00

First published: Wed, Oct 5, 2016, 06:00

   
  • Cooking Time: 20 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: American

Ingredients

  • 150g plain flour
  • 100g rye flour
  • 2tsp baking powder
  • Generous pinch of sea salt
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 250ml milk
  • 90ml vegetable oil
  • 100g mature cheddar, grated
  • 2tbs chives, finely snipped (use a scissors)

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Line a muffin tray with paper cases.

Sift the flours, baking powder and salt together in a large mixing bowl. Stir through the cheese.

Whisk the egg, milk and oil together in a jug.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and add the chives. Mix until just combined.

Divide the batter between the 12 cases.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until the muffin is lightly golden and springs back when pressed.

Leave to cool on a rack before storing in an airtight container. These also freeze well and will defrost on the way to school or work.

