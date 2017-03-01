Lilly Higgins: Roast whiting with chorizo and tomatoes Removing the fish skin is easy when you know how. And here’s how

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Spanish

Ingredients Roast whiting with chorizo and tomatoes

Serves 4-6

8-12 whiting fillets or similar

100g chorizo

250g cherry tomatoes

1 pepper, red or yellow

15g, small bunch fresh basil

To serve: crusty white bread

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C.

Remove the skin from the whiting by placing the fillet on the chopping board flesh side up. Use a sharp, flexible (if possible) knife. Make a small nick at the tail end but don’t cut all the way through to the skin; this will give you something to grip. Carefully work towards the top of the fillet from the tail end, gripping firmly while using a saw-like motion with the knife. The skin should come away in one piece. Remove any bones you can feel. Repeat with each fillet.

Place each fillet on a large oiled baking tray. Fold each one in half with the tail tucked underneath to create a small compact rectangle. Place a thin slice of chorizo on top of each one and then scatter the tomatoes, chopped pepper and remaining chorizo around the fish. Bake in the hot oven for 12-15 minutes until the chorizo is crisp, tomatoes ready to burst and the fish opaque. Scatter with torn basil leaves and serve right away with crusty bread to mop up the sauce.