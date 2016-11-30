Lilly Higgins: Ribollita and Parmesan toast Serves 6

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 3tbs olive oil

1 large onion, finely diced

2 large cloves of garlic, crushed

2 large carrots, peeled and diced

3 sticks of celery, finely diced

2 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

1 400g tin cooked cannellini beans, drained

3 sprigs of rosemary

4-6 sage leaves

1tsp thyme leaves, finely chopped

800ml stock

500g cabbage or kale, stems removed and shredded

150g day-old sourdough bread

50g Parmesan, grated

Salt and black pepper

Method

Heat three tablespoons of olive oil in a heavy-based pan. Add the onion, garlic, diced carrot and celery. Lower the heat and place on the lid. Leave to soften for five to 10 minutes. Add the tinned tomatoes, beans, herbs and stock. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 20 minutes before removing the sprigs of rosemary and sage. Then add the shredded cabbage. Place the lid on and leave to simmer for a further 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

While the soup is cooking, prepare the toast. Tear or cut the bread into cubes. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with plenty of salt and black pepper. Bake at 200 degrees for five minutes, then turn and scatter the grated cheese over. Bake for a further five to eight minutes until the cheese is golden and the toast crisp.

Divide the warm soup between four shallow bowls and top with a few pieces of Parmesan toast before serving.