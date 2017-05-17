Lilly Higgins: Lamb with olives and baked feta Serves 4

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 3 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Greek

Ingredients 2 cloves garlic, crushed

2tbs olive oil

250ml red wine

8 black olives, halved and stones removed

15g mixed herbs (I used thyme, oregano and sage)

1 shoulder of lamb, about 1.5kg, boned

2 large handfuls of spinach

200g feta cheese

200g cherry tomatoes

4tbs basil pesto

TO SERVE

Mashed potato or cauliflower purée

Method

Mix the the crushed garlic, oil, olives and roughly torn herbs. Rub this mix all over the inside of the lamb piece – no need to put it on the fat-covered side. Pour the red wine over and make sure every part of the meat is covered with the wine. Roll it all up and place in a sealed Tupperware or zip-lock bag in the fridge for a few hours to marinade.

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees. Unroll the lamb and place in a roasting tray with 250ml of water and any of the marinade that hasn’t been soaked up. Cover tightly with foil and cook for two to three hours (three is best). Then remove the foil, baste the meat with juices and add another splash of water, if needed. Turn the oven up high to 200 degrees and roast uncovered for 10 minutes or so until the meat is crisp and browned. Cover with foil and leave to rest for a few minutes before serving.

You can cook the feta while the oven is high and browning the lamb. Roughly chop the spinach. Place in a colander and pour over boiling water. Leave to cool slightly, then squeeze dry and place at the base of a small oven-proof dish. Place the feta on top and cover with the chopped tomatoes. Drizzle with oil and bake for 10-15 minutes. To serve, simply shred the lamb with two forks and then spoon over some of the pan juices. Serve with the hot baked feta and cauliflower purée or mashed potato and a drizzle of pesto or some fresh herbs.