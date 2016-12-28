Lilly Higgins – Herb stuffing loaf A typical crusty white but packed full of seasonal herbs and buttery onion

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 800g strong flour

2 tsp fast action dried yeast

2 tsp sea salt

2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

500ml warm water

Oil for kneading

4 tbsp mixed herbs

1 large onion, finely diced

100g butter

Method

Makes two.

Place the flour, yeast, salt and pepper into a large bowl. Pour in the warm water and stir until mixed and craggy. Leave to rest for 10 minutes.

Oil your work surface and knead the dough for five minutes. Leave to rest for 10 minutes then spread the dough out and sprinkle the herbs and onion onto it. Knead until combined and divide the dough in two and shape into two ovals. Place each loaf on its own heavy-based, lightly floured baking tray. Cover with a tea towel and leave to increase in size by half, about 45 minutes.

Dust the loaves with flour then score the tops with a sharp knife and bake in a 220 degrees preheated oven for 35-40 minutes.

Lower the heat to 200 degrees after 20 minutes and bake until golden on top and hollow sounding when the base is tapped. Leave to cool on a wire rack before cutting. Place a tea towel over the loaf as it cools if you prefer a softer crust.