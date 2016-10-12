Lilly Higgins: Chicken with mushrooms and marjoram Serves 3-6

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 3 chicken breasts

250g mushrooms, thickly sliced

Zest of ½ lemon

1 clove of garlic, crushed

2tbs finely chopped chives

2tbs chopped marjoram leaves

2tbs pesto

2tbs lemon juice

Olive oil

Sea salt

TO SERVE

Additional chives, marjoram or parsley.

Steamed spinach or rice

Method

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees. Mix the lemon zest, garlic, herbs and 3 tbsp olive oil in a large ovenproof dish. Add a generous pinch of salt and the sliced mushrooms. Mix well to coat the mushrooms.

Place each chicken breast on the chopping board and flatten with your hand. Carefully slice in half horizontally. Place the chicken into the baking dish and spoon the mushroom mixture on top of each chicken piece. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the mushrooms are darkened. Mix the pesto with the lemon juice until smooth. Scatter the chicken with fresh herbs and drizzle with the pesto, serve right away with steamed spinach or rice.