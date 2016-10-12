Lilly Higgins: Chicken with mushrooms and marjoram
Serves 3-6
Chicken with mushrooms and marjoram
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 3 chicken breasts
- 250g mushrooms, thickly sliced
- Zest of ½ lemon
- 1 clove of garlic, crushed
- 2tbs finely chopped chives
- 2tbs chopped marjoram leaves
- 2tbs pesto
- 2tbs lemon juice
- Olive oil
- Sea salt
- TO SERVE
- Additional chives, marjoram or parsley.
- Steamed spinach or rice
Method
Preheat the oven to 220 degrees. Mix the lemon zest, garlic, herbs and 3 tbsp olive oil in a large ovenproof dish. Add a generous pinch of salt and the sliced mushrooms. Mix well to coat the mushrooms.
Place each chicken breast on the chopping board and flatten with your hand. Carefully slice in half horizontally. Place the chicken into the baking dish and spoon the mushroom mixture on top of each chicken piece. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the mushrooms are darkened. Mix the pesto with the lemon juice until smooth. Scatter the chicken with fresh herbs and drizzle with the pesto, serve right away with steamed spinach or rice.