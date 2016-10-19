Lilly Higgins: Cauliflower bhaji with monkfish Serves 4-6

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients 2tbs coconut oil

250ml water

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

1 head cauliflower

2 onion, diced

1 inch fresh ginger, peeled & finely chopped

2 cloves garlic

2tbs garam masala or curry powder

450g baby spinach leaves

4tbs Greek Yogurt

2tbs nigella seeds

15g fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Juice of 1 lime

4- 6 small monkfish tails, filleted

Flour

Method

Melt the coconut oil in a large heavy based pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and saute till beginning to soften. Add the ginger and cauliflower. Cook for about three minutes before adding the garam masala. Stir to coat everything evenly and toast the spices slightly before adding the tomato and water. Season with salt and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 10-12 minutes.

Fillet the monkfish tails and dust lightly in flour. Fry for 3-4 minutes on each side till golden and cooked through. Keep warm in the oven.

Stir all of the spinach leaves into the pot and place the lid on. Simmer for another five minutes. Check that the cauliflower is tender and the spinach is wilted. Remove from the heat. Stir in the lime juice and coriander leaves. Divide the curry between four or six bowls, top with the monkfish, a dollop of yogurt and sprinkle with the nigella seeds.