Lilly Higgins: Bone broth Makes about two litres

Serves: 10

Cooking Time: 6 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 chicken carcass, from a roast chicken

3 bay leaves

1 onion or leek, roughly chopped

1 carrot, thickly sliced

1tbs black peppercorns

3 sprigs parsley

Method

Break the carcass up using a sharp chopping knife. Cut it into four or five pieces, enough for the nutrients to leach from the bones. Place everything in a heavy-based pot, then cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, then simmer, covered, for two to six hours.

Remove the chicken carcass and vegetables. Pour the broth through a fine sieve to remove any tiny bone particles. Leave the broth to cool quickly in a wide container and keep in the fridge or freezer.