Lilly Higgins: Bone broth

Makes about two litres

Lovely bone broth

Wed, Oct 26, 2016, 06:00

First published: Wed, Oct 26, 2016, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 10
  • Cooking Time: 6 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 1 chicken carcass, from a roast chicken
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 onion or leek, roughly chopped
  • 1 carrot, thickly sliced
  • 1tbs black peppercorns
  • 3 sprigs parsley

Method

Break the carcass up using a sharp chopping knife. Cut it into four or five pieces, enough for the nutrients to leach from the bones. Place everything in a heavy-based pot, then cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, then simmer, covered, for two to six hours.

Remove the chicken carcass and vegetables. Pour the broth through a fine sieve to remove any tiny bone particles. Leave the broth to cool quickly in a wide container and keep in the fridge or freezer.