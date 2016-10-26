Lilly Higgins: Bone broth
Makes about two litres
Lovely bone broth
- Serves: 10
- Cooking Time: 6 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 1 chicken carcass, from a roast chicken
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 onion or leek, roughly chopped
- 1 carrot, thickly sliced
- 1tbs black peppercorns
- 3 sprigs parsley
Method
Break the carcass up using a sharp chopping knife. Cut it into four or five pieces, enough for the nutrients to leach from the bones. Place everything in a heavy-based pot, then cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, then simmer, covered, for two to six hours.
Remove the chicken carcass and vegetables. Pour the broth through a fine sieve to remove any tiny bone particles. Leave the broth to cool quickly in a wide container and keep in the fridge or freezer.