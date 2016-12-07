Lilly Higgins: Black bean breakfast burritos These healthy, protein-rich wraps can be made in advance and frozen

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Mexican

Ingredients ½ red pepper, diced

½ green pepper, diced

1 small red onion, diced

240g black beans, cooked

100g sweetcorn

15g coriander, chopped

2 large handfuls baby spinach leaves

150g mature cheddar cheese

150g feta cheese

2tbs jalapeño peppers, roughly chopped

6 large wraps

Method

Serves 6

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a medium pan. Add the diced peppers and onion. Place the lid on and lower the heat, leave to sauté for five minutes until the onion is softened.

Remove from the heat. Stir in the black beans, sweetcorn, jalapeños and coriander. Season with a little salt.

To assemble the burritos lay each wrap flat and place some spinach leaves and two large tablespoons of bean mix in the centre. Place some cheddar and feta on top.

Fold the two opposite sides of the tortilla in so that they almost meet. Then fold or roll the two remaining open ends so the burrito is very tightly sealed. To eat right away just place the burrito on a dry pan over a high heat and leave to get toasty and brown so the cheese inside melts. Turn over and toast on the sides too.

If you want to heat a few at a time then just place all of the burritos seal side down on a tray and bake for 10 minutes in an oven at 200 degrees.

To freeze, wrap each burrito tightly in tinfoil or cling film and store in the fridge or freezer. Defrost fully before heating.