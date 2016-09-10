Leche Frita (fried custard) and orange sorbet

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 24 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Spanish

Ingredients Serves four

For the custard:

50g cornflour

100g flour

100g sugar

900ml whole milk

1 cinnamon stick

2 eggs

150ml olive oil

ground cinnamon powder

For the orange sorbet:

300ml orange juice

2 star anise

100g sugar

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

To garnish:

Segments of fresh orange

edible flowers

Method

For the orange sorbet: Place all the ingredients in a suitable pot and bring to the boil. When the sugar has dissolved, remove from the heat and allow to cool.

When it is cold, strain the mixture through a fine sieve and place in container. Cover and freeze over night. The following day, place the mixture in a food processor and blend until smooth. Return to the freezer until the sorbet is set.



For the custard: Combine the cornflour, 50g of the flour and the sugar together in a large bowl. Add 150ml of milk and mix well with a whisk. Leave to stand and thicken for 10 minutes.

Heat the rest of the milk with the cinnamon stick in a large saucepan over a medium-low heat.

When the milk begins to bubble, strain it little by little into the sugar and flour mixture, stirring well. Pour the sugar, flour, and milk mixture back into the saucepan and put it over low heat, again stirring well, for 10 minutes.

Lightly oil a rectangular baking dish with olive oil. Pour in the mixture to a depth of 5cm. Leave to cool in the fridge overnight.

Run a knife around the edge of the leche frita to ensure it’s not sticking. Turn out on to a chopping board. Cut it into 5cm squares. In a bowl, beat the eggs. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan. Roll each of the squares in the remaining flour and dip in the egg.

Fry in the hot oil for about one minute on each side or until very lightly golden. Sieve ground cinnamon over the leche frita. If you like you can mix the cinnamon with some icing sugar for a sweeter taste.



To serve: Place the leche frita in a bowl. Spoon a quenelle of sorbet into the centre. Garnish with some orange segments and some flowers.