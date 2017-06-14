Lamb Skewers with Tzatziki Salad Lilly Higgins: The perfect food for outdoor get-togethers

Cooking Time: 7 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Greek

Ingredients Lamb Skewers with Tzatziki Salad

Serves 4

For the salad:

1 cucumber

15g dill, mint or coriander, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

200g Greek yogurt

Sea salt & black pepper

Olive oil

1 tsp harissa paste

For the lamb:

1 tsp cumin, ground

½ tsp coriander, ground

1 tsp Salt

1 tbsp olive oil

500g cubed lamb

16 button mushrooms

2 red peppers, deseeded and roughly chopped

150g cherry tomatoes

2 red onions, halved and then quartered into chunks

To serve: Coriander or mint, warm flatbreads

You will also need: 8 metal skewers

Place the cumin, coriander, salt and oil into a large ziploc bag or bowl. Mix to form a paste then add the diced lamb. Leave to marinade for an hour or longer if possible.

To make the tzatziki, peel the cucumber into long thin strips. Discard the seeded centre or keep it for juicing. Lay the cucumber strips on kitchen paper and pat them as dry as you can.

Mix the yoghurt with the garlic and dill. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add a drizzle of olive oil then toss the cucumber strips in the yogurt dressing. Place on a platter. Mix 1tsp harissa paste with 2tbsp oil to form a smooth harissa oil. Drizzle this over the salad and scatter over some fresh herbs. Set aside.

Thread the meat onto the skewers along with the mushrooms, tomatoes, pepper and onion. Alternate them so each skewer has the same amount of each. Brush any leftover marinade over the kebabs. You can then lay the kebabs on a baking tray and roast in a hot oven, 200C, for 10-15 minutes, turning halfway through or barbecue them till the lamb is just cooked, about 7 minutes. Layer the kebabs on a serving plate and scatter with some fresh herbs before serving with the tzatziki salad and some warm flat bread.

Method

