Lamb kofta and saffron crème fraîche

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 90 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients FRESH

450g lamb mince

2 onions, grated and squeezed dry using a cloth or placed in a sieve, then as much liquid pressed out as possible with the back of a spoon

8 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

4 small green chillies

3 tbsp grated ginger

4 tbsp finely chopped coriander

SPICES

Large pinch of nutmeg

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp cumin seeds

4 black cardamom pods, cracked

2 bay leaves

2.5-cm cassia or cinnamon stick

PANTRY/LARDER

4 tbsp oil

2 tbsp tomato purée dissolved in 250ml hot water or meat stock

1 tsp salt, or to taste

GARNISH

Soak a tiny pinch of saffron threads in 1 tablespoon hot water, mix together with 1-2 tablespoons crème fraiche and 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

This is a traditional North Indian dish, usually made with lamb, but you can also consider using beef, which is equally as nice. Prepare the meatballs and the sauce separately the night before. The next day, combine and finish off cooking according to the recipe. This dish can be eaten as it is, however, the delicious saffron-infused crème fraîche gives this dish a luxurious finish.

Add the following to a large blender: lamb mince, half the onions, half the garlic, half the ginger, half the chillies, half the chopped coriander and 1 teaspoon salt and blitz together until completely smooth. You may need to stop the blender, remove the lid and move the mixture around with a spatula.

Put the mixture in a large bowl and, using damp hands, roll a small portion of mixture into a smooth ball. Place the balls onto a lightly oiled tray, cover with clingfilm and refrigerate for 1-2 hours, or preferably overnight.

Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan over a low-medium heat. Add the cumin, cardamom, bay leaves and cassia or cinnamon stick and fry for 20 seconds.

Next, reduce the heat slightly and add the remaining onions, garlic, ginger and chillies and fry for 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Add the garam masala, turmeric, nutmeg and remaining salt and keep stirring and frying for 30 seconds.

Pour in the tomato purée and water mix, bring to a gentle simmer, then gently slip in the meatballs and continue cooking, uncovered, for a further 30-35 minutes, or until the meatballs are cooked and the sauce is thick. Drizzle with the crème fraîche garnish.