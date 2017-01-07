Kadala (chick pea) curry

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients Serves 6

6 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tsp cumin seeds

4 dried red chillies, slit, with seeds removed

2 medium red onions, peeled and chopped

25g fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

8 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

One and a half tbsp ground coriander

1 tsp turmeric

Three-quarters tsp chilli powder

One and a half tsp garam masala

Salt, to taste

5 large tomatoes, chopped or puréed

3 X 400g tins of chick peas, drained and rinsed in cold water

250ml water

Handful of coriander leaves, chopped



Method

Heat the oil in a good-sized wok. When it is hot, add the cumin seeds and fry until they sizzle. Add the chillies and onions. Cook until nicely browned. Add ginger and garlic. Fry for about 2 minutes, until you get a cooked garlic aroma.

Add the powdered spices and salt. Stir for a minute or so. Add the tomatoes.

Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes, until the oil leaves the masala at the edges.

Add the chick peas and mix well with the masala. Cook for 2 minutes.

Add the water, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

Garnish with coriander leaves.

For a milder and creamier version, let the curry cool a little, then add half of a 400ml can of coconut milk and re-heat gently.