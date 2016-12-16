Irish Cheddar and thyme gougères This warm canapé which is ideal finger food can be made a few hours ahead and reheated

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Hors d'oeuvre

Cuisine: French

Ingredients Makes about 24 small gougères

60g salted butter

130ml water

80g plain flour, sifted

3 large free range eggs

100g Irish Cheddar (Sheridans 15 Fields Irish Cheddar is excellent), grated

2tsp thyme leaves, finely chopped

Pinch ground nutmeg

Ground black pepper

Method

An elegant and impressive warm canapé which is ideal finger food served with a cold glass of Prosecco. The choux pastry can be baked up to two to three hours before serving and reheated. Irish Cheddar makes for delicious light cheese puffs or, alternatively, Comte or Gruyère are also good here.

Preheat an oven to 220 degrees Celsius/gas 7 and line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Place the butter and water in a small saucepan and bring to a steady boil until the butter is melted. Remove from the heat and add the flour, beating all the time with a wooden spoon, until a dough comes together. Place back over the heat and beat the dough in the saucepan for about 40 seconds.

Remove from the heat, set aside and leave to cool slightly.

Beat the eggs in a small bowl. Add the eggs a little at a time, and beat thoroughly with a wooden spoon until the egg is completely incorporated after each addition. You may not need all of the egg. Add a little at a time until you have a consistency that will hold its shape when piped. It should be smooth, shiny and just about fall from the spoon.

Stir through 75g of the cheese, nutmeg, thyme and a sprinkle of black pepper.

Using a spatula, scoop the dough into a large piping bag fitted with a large round piping nozzle and pipe 3cm rounds onto the lined baking sheets, leaving about 6cm in between each line to allow for spreading. Pat water on the top of each gougère and sprinkle on the remaining cheese.

Place in the oven, reducing the heat to 190 degrees Celsius/gas 5, for about 25 minutes, until they have risen and are golden and crisp.

Transfer to a wire wrack and serve warm.