How to make a (healthy) spice bag at home Kwanghi Chan’s pork, chicken and chips recipe is a tasty alternative to a takeaway

Serves: 10

Cooking Time: 120 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Chinese

Ingredients Char Sui braised pork:

1kg pork rib meat, cut into pieces

70 ml rice wine vinegar

70 ml dark soy sauce

70 ml honey

2 star anise

2 tsp cinnamon power

1 piece of fresh ginger, thumb-sized, peeled

3 garlic cloves

Chicken wings:

1kg chicken wings (deboned, optional)

2 star anise

juice of 1 lemon

5 beaten eggs (egg wash)

100g of potato flour, for dusting

Sunflower oil, for deep frying

salt

Shoestring chips:

1kg Maris Piper potatoes, skin on, cut into shoestring chips

Sunflower oil, for deep frying

Special Chinese spice salt and pepper seasoning :

2 tbsp of course sea salt or rock salt

1 tsp white ground pepper

1 tsp Chinese five-spice powder

½tsp dried chilli powder

4 red chillies, finely sliced

Vegetables for wok:

2 red peppers and 2 green peppers, sliced 2mm

1 big banana shallot, sliced 2mm

Donegal rapeseed oil

salt

Method

It’s most definitely not a Chinese New Year dish, but the “spice bag” has become an internet sensation as well as an Irish snack-food favourite. Award-winning chef Kwanghi Chan’s interpretation is a combination of Chinese char sui pork ribs, crispy chicken wings and chips, all served in a paper bag.

The recipe below is enough to make 10 spice bags, so either get your friends round and have a party or halve the ingredients for a smaller group.

Start by making the braised pork ribs. Cut the ribs between the bones to remove the meat pieces, and cut this into dice (or ask your butcher to do this for you). Place the meat in a large pot and cover with the rice wine vinegar, dark soy sauce and honey. Marinade for an hour in a refrigerator

Put the meat and the marinade in a pot and add water to cover. Place on a hob over a high heat and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer, then add the star anise and cinnamon and the ginger and garlic. (Put the ginger and garlic in a plastic bag and smash them gently with a rolling pin before adding to the pot, as this will release more flavour than chopping.) Gently simmer on the hob for one and a half to two hours, until the pork is soft and tender, or you can do this in the oven at 165 degrees/gas 3.

Place the chicken wings in the beaten egg mix (with the star anise and lemon juice), then fork them out of the egg mixture into the potato flour. Shake off any excess and let them rest for five minutes. Deep-fry in the oil at 180 degrees for six minutes, until crispy and cooked. Remove from the oil, drain on kitchen paper and keep warm.

Strain the cooking liquor off the cooked pork and reserve it. Put the cooked and tender pork meat into a dish or tray. Reduce the cooking liquor over a high heat until it forms a glaze. Drizzle the glaze over the meat, place to one side and keep warm.

Preheat a deep fat fryer or ActiFry and cook the shoestring chips in the oil until crisp. Drain the chips on a paper towel in a bowl and keep warm.

For the special seasoning mix, combine all of the ingredients together.

Drizzle rapeseed oil in a large wok over a low heat , and fry the shallot and peppers, making sure that they are not too crowded (you may need to use two woks or cook the vegetables in batches). Add half of the seasoning to the vegetables and mix through in the wok.

Throw in all the glazed rib meat, chicken wings and chips and toss in the wok. (Again, you may have to do this in batches, or use two woks.) Add more of the seasoning, to taste, and keep tossing. Spoon everything into paper bags, add some slices of red chilli to each bag, and serve hot.