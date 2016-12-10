Hot smoked salmon with fresh pineapple salsa

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 24 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Serves 6

2 x 600g pieces of organic salmon, skin on but scaled (your fishmonger will do this)

Fine sea salt to season

2tbsp of brown sugar

2tsp coriander seeds, pan toasted and crushed

1tsp fennel seeds, pan toasted and crushed

4 handfuls of wood chips

2litres of cold water

Pineapple salsa:

1 small pineapple, peeled and cored

1tsp Dijon mustard

3tsp rice wine vinegar

Salt and ground white pepper to taste

Juice of half a lemon

Juice of half a lime

20ml Malibu or peach schnapps (optional)

9 tsp vegetable oil

5g fresh coriander, sliced

1 red chilli, finely diced

Method

Day 1: Sprinkle an even layer of fine sea salt over the raw salmon, followed by a layer of the sugar and spices. Cover and place in the fridge for 24 hours.

Day 2: Soak the wood chippings in the water for at least 15 minutes. Pre-heat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius/gas 6.

Place a cast iron pot (for which you have a lid) on a high heat and add the wood chippings. Place a wire rack over the chippings (in the past I’ve used a cut up bread cooling rack for this). Once you reach smoke point, add the salmon to the rack, cover with a lid and turn the heat down slightly. Should the smoke die down too much, turn it up high again until a heavy smoke returns.

Cook the salmon on a high heat for six minutes, then a low heat for six minutes.

If smoke is escaping, put a tinfoil seal around the lid. Turn off the heat then remove the salmon to an oven tray and bake for a further six minutes.

While the fish is baking, place half the pineapple in a food processor with the vinegar, mustard, lemon and lime juice, as well as the alcohol, if you are using it, and blitz. When it is a puree, slowly add the vegetable oil, then taste and adjust the seasoning.

Finely dice the remaining pineapple and fold into the puree with the chilli and coriander.

To serve, let the salmon rest and cool to room temperature then divide between six plates and top with some salsa.