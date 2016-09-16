Hidden egg yolk ravioli stuffed with ricotta & spinach with sage brown butter

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves 2-4

For the pasta dough:

200g tipo 00 pasta flour

1 large egg

3 large egg yolks

Semolina, for dusting

For the filling:

100g spinach, blanched & squeezed of excess liquid

400g ricotta

50g Pecorino Romano, grated

A pinch of nutmeg

8 free range medium egg yolks

2 free range medium egg whites, beaten

To serve:

100g butter

50g pine nuts

8 sage leaves

Pecorino Romano, shavings to serve

Method

To make the pasta dough, place the flour, egg and egg yolks in the food processor and pulse until you are left with a crumbly mixture (add a drop of water and pulse to bring it together). Form it into a ball, cover with cling film and set aside in the fridge.

Set the rollers of your pasta machine to the widest setting. Take half the dough and roughly flatten into an oval. Roll the pasta through the rollers 3-4 times on each setting until you get to the thinnest one.

When the pasta is as thin as you can get it, lay it out on a work surface dusted with semolina. Cut the pasta into manageable- sized sheets and leave under a damp cloth so they don’t dry out.

Prepare the filling by placing the spinach, ricotta and Pecorino Romano in a food processor and blitz until smooth. Season with pepper and a pinch of nutmeg. Using a spatula, transfer the mixture to a piping bag fitted with a 1cm nozzle.

Lay one of the pasta sheets on a work surface and brush away the semolina. Pipe on approx 6-8cm circles of the ricotta mixture leaving 5cm between each one. Add an egg yolk to the well of each ricotta circle. Brush around the filling with egg white and then lay another sheet of pasta on top, pressing gently to tease out and seal any air pockets.

Using a 10cm circular cutter, cut out the ravioli and discard the pasta scraps. Place the ravioli on a plate dusted with semolina until ready to use. Bring a large pot of water to a steady boil and season with sea salt.

Lower the ravioli one by one into the pot using a slotted spoon and cook 3-4 minutes or until al dente. While the pasta is cooking, melt the butter in a hot frying pan and fry the sage leaves and pine nuts until the leaves are just crisp and the butter is golden and nutty.

Drain the ravioli and transfer to the butter mixture. Swirl to coat and serve with pine nuts, sage leaves and shavings of Pecorino.