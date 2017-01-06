Healthy lentil ragu

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients Serves 4

1-2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely chopped

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

300g dried red lentils

2 x 400g tins of plum tomatoes

1 litre of vegetable stock

Sea salt and ground black pepper

A good handful of fresh basil, roughly torn

Pecorino cheese, grated, to serve

Wholewheat spaghetti or courgetti, to serve

Method

A lighter and somewhat healthier take on the classic spag bol. Red lentils take the place of meat in this dish and although they take time to cook they are a wonderful alternative. This hearty ragu can be served folded through freshly cooked pasta or courgette noodles (courgetti), which I see regularly in supermarkets.

Add the oil to a large saucepan over a medium high heat and fry the onion, carrots and celery for 8-10 minutes until softened.

Stir through the garlic, oregano and chilli flakes and fry for a further 1-2 minutes.

Add the lentils, tomatoes and vegetable stock and bring to the boil. Using a fork, mash the tomatoes so they break down slightly. Season with sea salt and ground black pepper, lower the heat slightly and continue to cook for 40 minutes or until the lentils are tender.

Check the seasoning again before stirring through fresh basil and tossing through wholewheat spaghetti or courgette noodles.

Serve in bowls with grated Pecorino cheese.