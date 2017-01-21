Haddock brandade with sauce Nero

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 8 x 200g pieces of haddock fillet (two of which should be skinned and diced)

Salt and white pepper to season

100ml cream

Juice of half a lemon

Half a small white onion, diced

Half a clove of garlic, crushed

3 potatoes, cooked and mashed

3 sprigs of fresh dill, chopped

2 scallions, sliced thinly

Sauce Nero:

150ml cream

2 pinches pepper

1 pinch salt

Juice of half a lemon

1tsp squid ink (you might have to order this in advance from your fishmonger)

Method

Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees/gas 4. Season the haddock with salt and pepper then place the cream, diced haddock, lemon juice, garlic, seasoning and onion into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce the cream by almost half then fold in the mashed potato gently, as well as the dill and scallions.

Divide the brandade between the pre-seasoned six portions of haddock and place into the oven to bake for 25 minutes, until cooked and golden.

For the sauce, while the haddock is baking, place the cream in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the seasoning, the lemon juice and the squid ink and reduce until thick, approximately 5-6 minutes.

Set aside, keeping warm. For dramatic presentation, add a spoonful of sauce to a white plate then tap with the base of a spoon to scatter it and place the fish alongside.