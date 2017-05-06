Griddled skirt steak with griddled gem, spring onions and chimichurri sauce A Donal Skehan recipe perfect for summer dining

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: South American

Ingredients 450g piece striploin steak

2 large garlic cloves, finely minced

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 sprigs rosemary, leaves finely chopped

8 small spring onions, trimmed

4 little gem lettuces, trimmed and cut in half lengthways

100g sun-blushed tomatoes

75g pecorino cheese



For the chimichurri sauce:

½ small onion, roughly chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 handfuls of fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 tsp of dried oregano

6 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp of red wine vinegar

A pinch of cayenne pepper and sea salt

Method

To keep this strictly one pan, you can source some good quality chimichurri, an Argentinean salsa that goes great with griddled meats, from specialist food stores.

However in the absence of store-bought salsa, I’ve provided my go to chimichurri recipe which can be made and stored in a jar with a slick of olive oil and will keep in the fridge for a week or so.

Place the ingredients for the chimichurri sauce in a food processor and blitz until smooth. Set aside.

In a large bowl whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic cloves, rosemary and season generously with sea salt and ground black pepper.

Heat a large griddle pan over a high heat.

Add the prepared baby gem and spring onions to the dressing and toss to coat. Shake off excess and place the vegetables on the hot griddle pan, leaving space in the centre of the pan for the steak. Using the back of a spatula press the vegetables against the grooves.

Add the steak to the remaining dressing and turn to coat completely. Place the steak in the centre of the hot griddle and cook for six minutes either side for medium-rare depending on the thickness of the steak.

Turn the vegetables and as soon as they are tender remove from the pan, cover and keep warm.

When the steak is cooked allow to rest for five minutes covered before slicing into generous slices.

Arrange the warm steak slices with the vegetables, drizzle with chimichurri, and garnish with sun-blushed tomatoes and pecorino.