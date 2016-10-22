Ginger cake with coconut lime icing

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Makes 1 tray bake

200g dark muscovado sugar

3 eggs

80ml sunflower oil

Half a tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp ginger syrup (from the stem ginger jar)

20g stem ginger, chopped

300g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bread soda

1 tbsp ground ginger

1 tsp mixed spice

4 pineapple rings from a tin, blitzed

Coconut Lime Icing:

120g butter, room temperature

300g icing sugar, sieved

4 tbsp solid coconut cream (see note above)

2 limes, zest of

Method

Make the coconut icing well in advance. Beat the butter till softened, then gradually add the icing sugar. When combined, add the coconut cream and lime zest and refrigerate. If the coconut icing splits, pour off any moisture and add more icing sugar.

Line a 30x20x5cm baking tray with parchment. In a mixing bowl, whisk the sugar and eggs together. Whisk in the oil, vanilla and stem ginger syrup until thick, then stir in the stem ginger pieces.

Sieve together the flour, baking powder, bread soda, ginger and mixed spice and fold these into the wet ingredients. Gently fold in the blitzed pineapple. Pour the mixture evenly into the lined tray and bake in a preheated 170 degree Celsius fan oven for 20-25 minutes, until a skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 10 minutes. Once the cake is completely cool, spread the icing over the top and refrigerate. Best served chilled.